Spotsylvania teen pleads guilty to robbing King George 7-Eleven

A young Spotsylvania County man accused of taking part in three armed robberies in less than 90 minutes last year pleaded guilty to one of them last week.

James Henry Little, 19, was convicted of robbery Thursday in King George County Circuit Court. In exchange for his plea, prosecutor Charlie Clark dropped a firearms charge.

Little will be sentenced in King George on March 31. He also has similar charges pending in Westmoreland and Stafford counties.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

According to evidence presented by Clark, the King George robbery took place Nov. 23 at the 7-Eleven at the corner of U.S. 301 and State Route 205. Clark said two men wearing black jackets, pants and masks entered the store at 1:18 a.m. and confronted an employee in the back of the store.

The employee told police that one of the men placed a gun to his head, grabbed him by the back of his shirt and pulled him to his feet. He was then ordered to open the registers, which contained about $500.

The victim was then forced to lie on the ground while at least one of the robbers rummaged through the cigarettes. He heard the robbers running away with the cash and the cigarettes after being ordered to count to ten before getting up.