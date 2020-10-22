Spotsylvania teens hold sword-wielding suspect until deputies arrive

A Spotsylvania County man picked up a couple of felony charges and a bloody face following an early morning altercation Thursday with some teenagers who he apparently felt were being too loud.

Sheriff’s Capt. Liz Scott said deputies went to the 7100 block of Beta Court at 12:30 a.m. in response to a reported burglary in progress. Deputy H. Burkett arrived and found several teenagers in front of the townhouse and a man bleeding from the face.

The teenage boys, ages 15, 15 and 14, told police that they were walking in the neighborhood a short time earlier when the suspect came out and started yelling at them for being too loud. The adult then went back into his home and retrieved a sword, Scott said.

The teens ran to their residence and shut the door, Scott said. Moments later, they heard banging on the front door that sounded like the suspect hitting the door with the sword.

A woman in the residence then called 911 to report that someone was trying to break into her home. The teens then went out the back door and confronted the suspect, Scott said. They held him at the front of the home until deputies arrived.

The suspect had lacerations on his face, Scott said. The teens were not injured.

Michael Darnell Wright, 34, was charged with attempted malicious wounding, breaking and entering in the nighttime and destruction of property. He was placed in the Rappahannock Regional Jail.

