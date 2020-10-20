Spotsylvania traffic stop results in arrest of suspect in Maryland shooting

A routine traffic stop in Spotsylvania County resulted in the arrest of a man wanted on multiple felony charges in Maryland, including attempted murder.

According to Sheriff’s Maj. Troy Skebo, a deputy stopped a car about 11:30 p.m. Friday in the area of U.S. 1 and Spotsylvania Parkway. The driver had failed to stay in his lane and had a taillight out, Skebo said.

The deputy asked for the identity of a back-seat passenger after noticing that he appeared nervous and kept trying to hide his face. The passenger eventually gave the deputy a name that turned out to be false, Skebo said.

After being charged with giving a false identity to law enforcement, the man was taken to the Rappahannock Regional Jail and fingerprinted. It was then determined that the man’s name is Tommy Whack Jr. and that he was wanted in Charles County, Md., on charges that include attempted first and second degree murder, first and second degree assault and using a firearm in the commission of a felony, Skebo said.

It is not clear why Whack was in Spotsylvania. A local person is the registered owner of the vehicle Whack was in, Skebo said, but all four occupants were from either Maryland or Washington.