Spotsylvania woman charged in boyfriend's shooting

A Spotsylvania woman has been charged with two felony offenses after being accused of shooting her boyfriend during a domestic altercation this week in the county, police said.

Takeia Ivanua Logan, 29, is charged with aggravated malicious wounding and using a firearm in the commission of a felony. The wounding charge is a Class 2 felony that carries a potential prison sentence of between 20 years to life.

Sheriff's Maj. Troy Skebo said the incident occurred about 11 p.m. Tuesday at the Indian Acres campground in the Thornburg area. Details about what led up to the shooting were not available Friday, but police said the victim was shot in the mid-back.

The victim was in stable condition as of Friday evening, Skebo said. Logan was being held in the Rappahannock Regional Jail.