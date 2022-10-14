 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Spotsylvania woman charged in boyfriend's shooting

  • 0
Takeia Ivanua Logan

Takeia Ivanua Logan

A Spotsylvania woman has been charged with two felony offenses after being accused of shooting her boyfriend during a domestic altercation this week in the county, police said.

Takeia Ivanua Logan, 29, is charged with aggravated malicious wounding and using a firearm in the commission of a felony. The wounding charge is a Class 2 felony that carries a potential prison sentence of between 20 years to life.

Sheriff's Maj. Troy Skebo said the incident occurred about 11 p.m. Tuesday at the Indian Acres campground in the Thornburg area. Details about what led up to the shooting were not available Friday, but police said the victim was shot in the mid-back.

The victim was in stable condition as of Friday evening, Skebo said. Logan was being held in the Rappahannock Regional Jail.

​Keith Epps: 540.374-5404 

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Wow! Adrenaline junky rides bike off cliff as part of base jumping stunt

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert