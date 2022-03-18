 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Spotsylvania woman charged in boyfriend's stabbing

Melissa Hackney

Melissa Hackney

A Spotsylvania County woman has been accused of stabbing her boyfriend during an altercation late Wednesday at the downtown Fredericksburg business that she owns.

Melissa A. Hackney, 32, of Spotsylvania, is charged with six counts of unlawful wounding, domestic assault, one felony drug charge and one misdemeanor drug offense.

City police spokeswoman Sarah Morris said the incident took place in the 200 block of William Street at The Recreation Center FXBG. Police responded at 11:34 p.m. and found the victim lying on the sidewalk with multiple stab wounds.

The victim, who was stabbed at least six times, was transported to Mary Washington Hospital for treatment. He was released from the hospital Thursday, Morris said.

Morris said police surrounded the area following the stabbing and soon apprehended Hackney, who was still in the vicinity. She was placed in the Rappahannock Regional Jail and later released on bond.

The drug charges are both scheduled to be resolved in Stafford General District Court, an indication that the alleged drug offenses were discovered at the jail, which is in Stafford. A preliminary hearing in Stafford is set for April 27.

