Spotsylvania woman charged in fatal crash on Interstate 95 in the county

A Spotsylvania woman has been charged with manslaughter and other offenses as the result of a crash on Interstate 95 in the county last week in which a 14-year-old girl was killed and five others were seriously injured.

Virginia State Police Sgt. Brent Coffey said the crash occurred at 2:55 a.m. Thursday two miles south of the Massaponax exit.

A 2021 Toyota Sequoia entered the interstate heading north in the southbound lanes and collided head-on with a southbound 2020 GMC Yukon, causing the GMC to overturn. Police said the Sequoia was driven by 27-year-old Taylor M. Andujar.

The 14-year-old girl was a passenger in the GMC and died while being transported to Mary Washington Hospital, Coffey said. She was wearing a seat belt.

The nearest entrance to the interstate prior to the Massaponax exit is at Thornburg, about six miles south of the crash scene.

The driver of the GMC, a 61-year-old man from Bronx, N.Y., was taken to the Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Three adults and another juvenile were also in the GMC, Coffey said, and all of them suffered life-threatening injuries. One adult was taken to Mary Washington, while the other three were transported to VCU Medical Center.