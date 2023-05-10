A Spotsylvania woman convicted of trying to kill her ex-boyfriend in Louisa County last year was ordered Wednesday to serve 20 years in prison.

Erann E.P. Ohse, 25, was sentenced in Louisa Circuit Court to a total of 58 years with all but 20 years suspended. She was previously convicted of multiple charges, including attempted second-degree murder, shooting into an occupied dwelling, attempted armed burglary and using a firearm in the commission of a felony.

According to the evidence presented by prosecutor Alex Goodman, Ohse and Andrew Poindexter of King George County drove to Louisa from the Fredericksburg area on March 29, 2022, in Poindexter’s Chevrolet Camaro. They went to the residence of a man who Ohse had a brief relationship with that ended about a month earlier.

They were wearing ski masks and armed with handguns as they tried to force their way through the front door, Goodman said. After failing to get into the home, Ohse fired 10 9mm rounds into a bedroom window, striking a young woman in the shoulder.

The victims called 911, and a responding deputy spotted the Camaro leaving the area. A chase ensued in which speeds reached 120 mph, and the suspects were finally taken into custody near the Hanover County line. A 9mm handgun, ski masks, nearly a pound of marijuana and other evidence were recovered in the Camaro.

Poindexter, 25, has been convicted of multiple charges as well, including attempted murder and possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute. His sentencing is scheduled for May 31.