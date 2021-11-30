Spotsylvania woman had just been granted protective order against man accused of killing her

A woman who was stabbed to death in her Spotsylvania County home Sunday had been granted an emergency protective order against her alleged killer the previous day, court records state.

Jordan Diggins, 33, was found dead on an upstairs bedroom floor at 11025 Taney Drive shortly after 11:30 a.m. Her estranged boyfriend, 28-year-old Chris Lee–Thompson Stevens of Spotsylvania, was apprehended a couple of hours later and charged with first-degree murder, two counts of abduction and violating a protective order.

According to an affidavit for a search warrant filed in Spotsylvania Circuit Court, deputies went to the residence after receiving a 911 call from a friend of the victim. That woman had received a call from Diggin’s 8-year-old son, who told her that a man was yelling at his mom.

The deceased woman was the only one in the home when deputies arrived.

Police said a detective spotted Stevens a little over an hour later with the children, ages 8 and 4, behind Courtland Elementary School off Courthouse Road. The children were recovered unharmed a short time later in Crown Grant subdivision.

Stevens was apprehended at 1:33 p.m. after police saw him come out of the woods in the 9700 block of Leavells Road and get into a car.

He was arraigned this week in Spotsylvania Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court, where a preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 26.

