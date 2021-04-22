Spotsylvania woman indicted in alleged Afghan translator scheme

A Spotsylvania County woman was among six people indicted Wednesday by a federal grand jury on allegations that they bilked the U.S. government out of money while carrying out a contract to provide language services to military personnel and civilians in Afghanistan, court records show.
Laila Anwari, 54, is charged with two counts of wire fraud and conspiracy.
According to a Department of Justice news release, Anwari and others were employed as linguist recruiters for an Arlington-based government contractor. Anwari—who worked for the company in 2011 and 2012—and others were hired to recruit people fluent in Dari and Pashto, languages common in Afghanistan.
In addition to their regular salaries, the recruiters received bonuses ranging from $250 to $3,000, depending on how far the candidates they provided progressed.
The indictments allege that the defendants knowingly recruited people who weren’t qualified and used deception to make it seem as if they were. This included arranging for people with strong language skills to impersonate the unqualified candidates during oral proficiency interviews.
Court records state that the defendants sometimes impersonated the candidates themselves, causing the candidates to progress further through the multi-step vetting process than they otherwise would have.
“The defendants in this case allegedly engaged in an expansive conspiracy to enrich themselves at the expense of American soldiers and military operations in Afghanistan,” acting assistant Attorney General Nicholas L. McQuaid said.
The other five defendants are from California and Northern Virginia. They are charged with anywhere from three to seven offenses, each of which carries a possible 20-year prison sentence.
Trial dates have not been set.
