Spotsylvania woman indicted in alleged Afghan translator scheme

A Spotsylvania County woman was among six people indicted Wednesday by a federal grand jury on allegations that they bilked the U.S. government out of money while carrying out a contract to provide language services to military personnel and civilians in Afghanistan, court records show.

Laila Anwari, 54, is charged with two counts of wire fraud and conspiracy.

According to a Department of Justice news release, Anwari and others were employed as linguist recruiters for an Arlington-based government contractor. Anwari—who worked for the company in 2011 and 2012—and others were hired to recruit people fluent in Dari and Pashto, languages common in Afghanistan.

In addition to their regular salaries, the recruiters received bonuses ranging from $250 to $3,000, depending on how far the candidates they provided progressed.

The indictments allege that the defendants knowingly recruited people who weren’t qualified and used deception to make it seem as if they were. This included arranging for people with strong language skills to impersonate the unqualified candidates during oral proficiency interviews.