Spotsylvania woman pleads guilty in stabbing death of her mother

A woman who brutally stabbed her mother to death at their Spotsylvania County home nearly two years ago pleaded guilty Friday to second-degree murder.

Lisa Ann Hughes Harmon, 58, entered the plea in Spotsylvania Circuit Court in front of Judge William Glover. A four-hour sentencing hearing is scheduled for Oct. 31.

Sophie Rumuly, 73, was found dead from multiple stab wounds when her husband arrived at their residence in the 6400 block of Plantation Forest Drive the evening of Oct. 5, 2020. Her throat was slashed and she suffered multiple stab wounds, including ones that pierced her heart and her lung.

Hughes Harmon was on her bedroom floor when deputies arrived. Court records state that she stared blankly at the floor as police gave her commands and showed no emotion as she was placed in a police cruiser.

Prosecutor Crystal Montague–Holland said Hughes Harmon declined to speak with detectives at the Sheriff’s Office, but made spontaneous statements at the regional jail, including admitting that she killed her mother and “I’m not going to kill anyone else.” Montague–Holland said it remains unclear why the killing took place.

Hughes Harmon’s case was delayed in part because of questions surrounding her mental health. She was declared incompetent to stand trial at one point and spent extensive time in a mental health treatment facility.