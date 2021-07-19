Spotsylvania woman pleads guilty to killing boyfriend

The next day, court records state, Rosnett showed up unannounced to Morelock's home to get his motorcycle. Another argument erupted, during which she claims she was head-butted.

She fired two shots from a Smith and Wesson six-shot revolver as the victim was leaving. Rosnett died as the result of a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

Morelock claimed that she didn't mean to shoot Rosnett and blamed her inexperience with pistols for the shooting. When asked by Horn if she knew what happens when you put a finger on a trigger, she said, "I know, I know, I killed somebody. I hate it, I hate it."

Investigators got statements from several witnesses to the shooting. One neighbor said she came over after hearing Morelock screaming and yelling "get off me." She said Morelock called Rosnett a "whore" and other names before pulling a gun and threatening to kill him. The neighbor said Rosnett was trying to leave when he was shot.

A man who came with Rosnett to get the motorcycle said Morelock asked him if Rosnett was "faking" after the shooting. After being told no, she said she didn't mean to shoot him, the man testified.

Another neighbor said he saw Morelock following two men pushing a motorcycle with a gun when the shots were fired.

