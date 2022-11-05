Spotsylvania woman, two juveniles charged in connection to Caroline burglaries, vandalisms

3 charged in local burglaries, vandalisms

A young Spotsylvania woman and two juvenile boys have been charged in connection with a series of recent commercial burglaries and vandalisms in Caroline County, police said.

Sheriff Tony Lippa said the incidents began Oct. 25 when businesses in Ladysmith Commons were vandalized. The last incident took place Thursday, when someone broke into the Art of Vaping store in Ladysmith and took about $2,000 worth of merchandise.

With the aid of surveillance pictures and the Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office, Lippa said his investigators identified one of the suspects as a 14-year-old Spotsylvania runaway who was already wanted on charges in Spotsylvania.

The other juvenile and 19-year-old Deklyn Atkins of Spotsylvania were with the wanted juvenile when he was apprehended late Thursday at a convenience store in Spotsylvania. All three were taken into custody.

The juveniles were charged with multiple offenses that include burglary, felony larceny and felony vandalism. Atkins is charged with conspiracy to commit burglary, conspiracy to commit larceny, obstruction of justice and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Police said other incidents connected to the trio include an Oct. 26 vandalism at Lewis and Clark Elementary School, an Oct. 29 burglary and vandalism at Vision Baptist Church in Ladysmith and a Tuesday incident at a Taco Bell in Carmel Church in which a drive-thru window was broken.

—Keith Epps