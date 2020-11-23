Stafford arrests house cleaners in wedding ring theft

A pair of Fredericksburg-area house cleaners have been charged in the theft of wedding rings, according to the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office.

An investigation started on Nov. 13 after the report of the thefts, according to a news release from Sheriff’s spokeswoman Sarah Maroney.

The victim told detectives she hired a Spotsylvania County company to clean her home, on Sandy Ridge Road, a day earlier. Afterward, she noticed that a tote bag that held two sets of wedding rings and clothes was missing.

According to the Sheriff’s Office release, Detective A.S. Smith identified two women who cleaned the house and obtained a warrant to search the home of one of the women. Detectives found one set of the stolen wedding rings and one piece of stolen clothing, according to Maroney.

The detectives learned that the other woman had the other rings, which she surrendered after being confronted, Maroney said.

Enma Guevara Luna, 32, and Ana Gomez Villalobos, 45, both of Fredericksburg, were charged with larceny, the release said. Villalobos was being held in the Rappahannock Regional Jail on a $2,000 bond. Guevara Luna was released with a $3,500 bond.

