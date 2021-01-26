Stafford arrests Woodbridge man after chase

A Woodbridge man picked up a slew of charges this week as the result of a brief chase that followed an attempted traffic stop in Stafford County, authorities said.

Deputy F.A. Martinez was in the area of Garrisonville Road and the Jessica Chaney Bridge at 12:45 a.m. Monday when he tried to stop a vehicle for speeding, Sheriff’s spokeswoman Sarah Maroney said.

The suspect accelerated onto Interstate 95 north with Martinez in pursuit, Maroney said. The chase lasted just over half a mile and included several evasive maneuvers before the driver struck a guardrail while attempting to go in the wrong direction on an on-ramp, she said.

An open container of alcohol was in the center console and ammunition was found in the trunk, Maroney said.

Michael Gaines II, 31, was charged with DUI (second offense), eluding, four counts of possessing ammunition by a felon, obstruction of justice, driving without a license, drinking while driving and other traffic violations and was placed in the Rappahannock Regional Jail.

