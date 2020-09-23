Stafford authorities bust man sleeping in his car

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A man who was sleeping in a Stafford County motel parking lot woke up to a couple of felony charges Tuesday, according to police.

Deputy B.W. Gildea was at the Red Roof Inn at 386 Warrenton Road about 6:30 a.m. when he saw someone asleep in a vehicle. Motel staff reported that the same vehicle was there the night before with someone sleeping in it, and the clerk said the occupant was not a paying guest.

After being awakened, the man told Gildea that one of his employees had purchased rooms 412 and 413 at the inn. Sheriff's Maj. Shawn Kimmitz said Gildea knew this was false because there are no room numbers above the 200s.

A smoking device with residue was seen in the vehicle, Kimmitz said, and a Colt .45 handgun was found in the center console. Michael Lockard, 27, was charged with possession of illegal drugs and possession of a firearm while in possession of illegal drugs.

He was placed in the Rappahannock Regional Jail under a $5,000 bond.

