Stafford authorities investigate crash involving school bus

No charges had been filed Saturday in connection with a three-vehicle wreck Friday that left a Stafford County school bus carrying 12 students on its side.

Two students and the drivers of two other vehicles were taken to a hospital to be treated for their injuries. None of the injuries were considered life-threatening, Sheriff's Maj. Shawn Kimmitz said.

According to Kimmitz, the accident occurred just before 3:30 p.m. in the 1300 block of Brooke Road in southern Stafford.

The school bus had just left Grafton Village Elementary School with 12 students, and was heading north. A blue Volkswagen sedan was behind the bus.

Kimmitz said the driver of the Volkswagen tried to pass the school bus on a double-yellow line and struck a southbound Dodge SUV nearly head-on. The Volkswagen then clipped the front of the bus, hit the embankment and overturned, police said.

The bus ended up on its driver's side after hitting an embankment. Numerous rescue workers rushed to the scene to assist the injured, while school officials began contacting family members, police said. Some of the students were eventually picked up by their parents at the Brooke Road commuter lot.

The road was closed as an investigation, headed by Deputy R.A. Weatherholtz, got underway. Kimmitz said numerous witnesses were interviewed at the scene, but anyone with additional information is asked to contact Weatherholtz at 540/658-4400.