Stafford authorities seek man accused of grabbing women's butts

The Stafford Sheriff's Office is trying to identify a man who grabbed the buttocks of at least two women Sunday inside a Walmart in southern Stafford County.

Sheriff's Maj. Shawn Kimmitz said the first reported incident took place at 1:16 p.m. in the curtain aisle of the store in Washington Square Plaza. The man grabbed a woman's buttocks with both hands, then left the store.

He was described as a Hispanic man wearing dark gray sweatpants, a royal blue hoodie, a blue mask and a dark hat and shoes.

The second incident took place at 3:15 p.m. in the camping aisle of the same store. The victim said she noticed a man following her through the store. Kimmitz said she went to different areas to avoid the man, but he kept following her.

When she got to the camping aisle, the man threw a towel on her head and grabbed her buttocks. He then ran out of the store.

Police believe it was the same man who was involved in the first incident. But in the second incident, he was wearing a black long-sleeve shirt and a black hat. He is believed to have fled in a silver SUV.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective B.A. Boyle at 540/658-4400.

