Stafford County man, 73, dies after being struck, pinned by his vehicle

A 73-year-old Stafford County man was killed Friday evening after he was run over by his own vehicle while making a food delivery in the county, police said.

Mohammad Faiz was on Pike Place in Woodstream subdivision in North Stafford at 5:36 p.m. when the freak accident took place. A Stafford Sheriff's Office report states that Faiz apparently left the vehicle in gear and it began to roll as he walked past the front of it.

Faiz was struck and pinned under the vehicle. Deputies responding to a 911 call found Faiz suffering from significant injuries.

He was transported to a hospital, police said, where he died as the result of his injuries.

According to his Facebook page, Faiz was a retired general manager at a Pizza Hut.

