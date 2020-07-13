LARCENY
- Walmart, 217 Garrisonville Road, 07/10 5:00 p.m. The Sheriff’s Office was contacted by the company’s loss prevention officer regarding a female who had shoplifted items from the store. The female was seen leaving in a vehicle and a vehicle description was provided. Deputy K. Voellmar located the vehicle at an adjacent business where a traffic stop was initiated. Through Deputy F. A. Martinez’s investigation, the female was identified as Hope Valenzuela, 28, who was wanted on charges through Prince William County. The items that were stolen from the business were recovered. Valenzuela was arrested for shoplifting and was also served on her outstanding warrants. Valenzuela was held in the Rappahannock Regional Jail under no bond.
- Walmart, 11 Village Parkway, 07/11 4:37 p.m. Deputy M. E. Gordon responded to the business for a subject caught by loss prevention attempting to shoplift items from the store. The suspect was identified as Natanael Gonzalez, 18. Gonzalez was released on a summons for shoplifting.
VANDALISM
- Parkway Boulevard 07/10 4:25 p.m. An unknown person or persons used a rock to break the window of a vehicle parked in this area. The incident is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Deputy E. C. Taylor at 540-658-4400.
HIT AND RUN
- Eley Road 07/10 7:13 p. m. A resident reported that a vehicle had struck their mailbox and fled the scene. A witness to the incident described the suspect vehicle as a grey Toyota pickup truck. The incident is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Deputy N. R. Stachurski at 540-658-4400.
DRUGS
- Washington Square Plaza 07/10 10:27 p.m. The Sheriff’s Office received a lookout from King George County for a blue four-door Mazda that was involved in a hit and run incident. Additionally, information was provided that the vehicle’s registered owner was wanted through the Virginia State Police. The vehicle was located by Deputy W. M. Isenberg travelling westbound on Kings Highway. A traffic stop was initiated in the area of Washington Square Plaza and the driver was identified as Brittany Corbin, 26. It was confirmed that Corbin was wanted through the Virginia State Police. Corbin was taken into custody and during the subsequent search of the vehicle, marijuana and other narcotics was located. Items consistent with the distribution of narcotics were also located. Corbin was arrested for possession with the intent to distribute a controlled substance, driving on a suspended license, and driving with defective equipment. Corbin was served on her outstanding warrants from the Virginia State Police and held in the Rappahannock Regional Jail under no bond.
DUI
- Garrisonville Road 07/11 9:21 p.m. Deputy F. A. Martinez was on proactive patrol in this area when he observed a Hyundai Sonata failing to maintain its lane of travel. A traffic stop was conducted on the vehicle and the driver was identified as Michael Tran, 46. Tran had bloodshot, glassy eyes, slurred speech, and an odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from his breath. Field Sobriety Tests were performed and Tran was arrested for DUI and failure to maintain lane of travel. Tran was given an unsecured bond.
This report does not encompass all of the reported crimes that may have occurred in the county, but only those noted for media interest. Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in this report is asked to contact the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 658-4400.
