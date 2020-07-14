LARCENY
- 3000 Block Jefferson Davis Highway 07/13 1:30 p.m. A business reported having two catalytic converters stolen from vehicles parked at their location. The incident is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Deputy J. T. Davidson at 540-658-4400.
FRAUD
- Poplar Road 07/13 1:35 p.m. A resident reported an unauthorized withdrawal from their banking account. The incident is under investigation.
DUI
- 1100 Block Kings Highway 07/13 7:44 p.m. Deputy A. J. Deasy conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for a speeding violation. The driver of the vehicle was identified as Joshua Leyton, 19. Deputy Deasy noticed an odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. Additionally, Deputy Deasy observed suspected marijuana and an open container of alcohol in the vehicle. Field Sobriety Tests were performed and Leyton was arrested for DUI, underage possession of alcohol, and driving without a license. Leyton was given an unsecured bond. During the course of this investigation, Deputy D. A. Earp, Jr. determined that the passenger of the vehicle, Alshamir Lindsey, 23, was in possession of marijuana. Lindsey was released on a summons for possession of marijuana.
- Garrisonville Road 07/13 7:50 p.m. The Sheriff’s Office received a call regarding an impaired driver. It was described that the driver of a red, Land Rover was observed inside of a store purchasing alcohol and being unsteady on their feet. Information was also provided that the driver of the vehicle was about to leave. Deputy B. E. Vaughn responded to the area and located the vehicle. The driver of the vehicle was identified as Taylor House, 23. Field Sobriety Tests were performed and House was arrested for DUI. A search warrant for blood was executed and House was given an unsecured bond.
