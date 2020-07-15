LARCENY
- New Hope Church Road 07/14 8:47 a.m. A resident reported the theft of a package from their residence. The incident is under investigation.
- Anita Drive 07/14 8:34 p.m. A resident reported that two bicycles were stolen from their property. The incident is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Deputy M. W. Taylor at 540-658-4400.
FRAUD
- Drum Court 07/14 9:19 a.m. A resident reported that an unknown person or persons opened a fraudulent account under their identity. The incident is under investigation.
DRUGS
- Petroleum Lane 07/14 8:07 a.m. Sergeant J. J. Kreider observed a Dodge pick-up truck traveling on Warrenton Road that returned having an expired registration. Additionally, the registered owner of the vehicle returned with a suspended driver’s license and wanted through Stafford County. A traffic stop was conducted on the vehicle on Petroleum Lane. The driver of the vehicle was identified as Matthew Taylor, 38 who was the registered owner of the vehicle. In plain view, Sergeant Kreider observed drug paraphernalia. Taylor was placed into custody and a subsequent search of the vehicle yielded additional narcotics evidence. Taylor was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving suspended. Taylor was also served on his active warrant. Taylor was held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail on a secured bond.
- Butler Road 07/13 10:06 p.m. Deputy D. A. Earp, Jr. responded to this area for a report of a subject acting erratically inside of a vehicle. Deputy Earp located the vehicle and made contact with the driver, Everett Sheetz, 52. Immediately, Deputy Earp observed narcotics paraphernalia in plain view inside of the vehicle. Sheetz was detained and a search of the vehicle was conducted which yielded additional narcotics evidence. Sheetz was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and public intoxication. Sheetz was held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail on a secured bond.
This report does not encompass all of the reported crimes that may have occurred in the county, but only those noted for media interest. Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in this report is asked to contact the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 658-4400.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.