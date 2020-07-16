FRAUD
- Jason Court 07/15 8:52 a.m. A resident reported that an unknown person made unauthorized purchases on their credit card. The incident is under investigation.
- Hunter Trail 07/15 2:56 p.m. A resident reported receiving a text message from their supervisor. The supervisor informed the victim that they were in a meeting and requested the victim to go and purchase some gift cards. After purchasing the gift cards, the supervisor then requested for the victim to send the codes on the back of the gift cards as verification that the cards were purchased. The victim complied and was then asked to collect money from other employees in the business. The victim then contacted the company to learn that someone was impersonating their supervisor and the ruse was a scam. The incident is under investigation.
VANDALISM
- Pebble Place 07/15 4:33 p.m. A resident reported that an unknown person or persons vandalized their mailbox. The incident is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Deputy D. R. Ludolph at 540-658-4400
This report does not encompass all of the reported crimes that may have occurred in the county, but only those noted for media interest. Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in this report is asked to contact the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 658-4400.
