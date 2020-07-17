LARCENY
- Juggins Road 07/16 9:21 a.m. A resident reported that an unknown person or persons stole money from inside their vehicle during the overnight hours. The incident is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Deputy D. R. Runnerstrom at 540-658-4400.
- Garrisonville Road 07/16/ 2:29 p.m. A resident reported that an unknown person or persons stole checks from inside their vehicle while parked at a business. The incident is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Deputy J. W. Kyle at 540-658-4400.
HIT AND RUN
- Hartwood Road 07/16 11:03 p.m. A resident reported to hearing a loud bang in this area. The resident then noticed that an unknown vehicle had struck a utility pole and fled the scene. The incident is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 540-658-4450.
RECKLESS DRIVING
- Garrisonville Road 07/16 10:36 p.m. Deputy K.P. Voellmar conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in this area for speeding. The driver was identified as Asiel Butler, 27. The investigation revealed that Butler’s driver’s license had been revoked. Butler was arrested for driving revoked and reckless driving. Butler was held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail under no bond.
This report does not encompass all of the reported crimes that may have occurred in the county, but only those noted for media interest. Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in this report is asked to contact the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 658-4400.
