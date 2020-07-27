DUI
- 2100 block of Aquia Drive, 7/24, 1:11 a.m. Deputy West responded to a single vehicle accident in this area and identified Stacey Connolly, 51, of Stafford, as the driver. Connolly had slurred speech and was unsteady on her feet. Field sobriety tests were conducted and she was arrested for DUI. A search warrant for blood was executed. Connolly was charged with DUI, refusal, obstruction, and reckless driving and held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail on an unsecured bond.
- Leeland Road/Amherst Avenue, 7/25, 4:32 a.m. Deputy Haines observed a Hyundai Sonata driven recklessly in this area and conducted a traffic stop. The driver was identified as Miles Scimone, 31, of Maryland. Field sobriety tests were administered and Scimone was arrested for DUI. He was held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail on a $2,500 secure bond.
- CVS, 388 Garrisonville Road, 7/26, 1:38 a.m. Deputy Voellmar observed a Chevy Impala traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes of Garrisonville Road and conducted a traffic stop. He identified the driver as Shonda Robinson, 39, of Reston and detected an odor of alcoholic beverage on her breath. Field sobriety tests were administered and she was arrested for DUI. Robinson was held on an unsecure bond at the Rappahannock Regional Jail for DUI and failure to drive on the right side of the road.
FRAUD
- Rose Street, 7/26, 12:25 p.m. Resident reported earlier this month she attempted to purchase a dog through a website and used the Zelle app to transfer money to the seller. She has still not received the dog and just discovered that after the Zelle transaction, someone attempted to make a purchase with her credit card. Fortunately, the bank recognized the attempted fraud and prevented the transaction. The incident is under investigation.
HIT AND RUN
- Hayes Street, 7/25, 4:17 p.m. Resident reported that her vehicle was struck the previous day on this street causing damage to the rear bumper and leaving black paint transfer. The incident is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Deputy Voellmar at 540-658-4400.
- Weis, 2612 Jefferson Davis Highway, 7/26, 4:30 p.m. Resident reported that while his vehicle was parked at the grocery store, the passenger side was damaged. The deputy observed a white or silver paint transfer on the victim’s vehicle. The incident is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Deputy Connelly at 540-658-4400.
TRESPASS
- Days Inn, 14 Simpson Road, 7/24, 7:30 p.m. A guest at the hotel reported that when she left the room to walk her dog, another guest at the hotel entered her room. The uninvited visitor proceeded to jump on the bed and then stood atop the freezer in the room. Deputy Dominguez identified the suspect as Michael Jaeger, 42, of Stafford. Jaeger was arrested for unlawful entry and public intoxication. He was incarcerated at the Rappahannock Regional Jail, but due to his behavior, a bond hearing was delayed.
UNAUTHORIZED USE
- CVS, 388 Garrisonville Road, 7/24, 6:17 p.m. Deputy Hurt responded to the CVS after a resident called to report that Tracy Morris, 48, of Fredericksburg, had taken her vehicle without permission. Deputies located Morris sleeping in the stolen vehicle at the Wawa on Eustace Road. Morris had an odor of alcoholic beverage on his breath and glassy, bloodshot eyes. Field sobriety tests were conducted. Morris was charged with DUI and unauthorized use and held without bond at the Rappahannock Regional Jail. The vehicle was returned to the owner.
This report does not encompass all of the reported crimes that may have occurred in the county, but only those noted for media interest. Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in this report is asked to contact the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 658-4400.
