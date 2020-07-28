DRUGS
- 7-11, 378 Garrisonville Road, 7/27, 11:54 p.m. Deputy Richardson responded to the convenience store for a suspicious person that had been found passed out in front of the business. The subject was identified as Richard Harper, 38, of Fredericksburg. Deputies found that Harper had an active warrant from Fredericksburg for failing to appear. A search incident to his arrest revealed a suspected controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. Harper was held without bond at the Rappahannock Regional Jail for possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and the outstanding Fredericksburg warrant.
FRAUD
- Fiddlers Court, 7/27, 8:02 p.m. Resident reported that she was selling her vehicle over the internet and a potential buyer sent her a check for more money than she requested, asking that she send him the difference back. When the resident attempted to deposit the check, the bank returned it and advised the check had bounced. The incident is under investigation.
This report does not encompass all of the reported crimes that may have occurred in the county, but only those noted for media interest. Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in this report is asked to contact the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 658-4400.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.