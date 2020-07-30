FORGERY
- McDonald’s, 44 Stanstead Road, 7/29, 2:43 p.m. Supervisor at the fast food store advised that a suspect utilized the drive-thru on two separate occasions that morning and passed counterfeit twenty dollar bills each time. The incident is under investigation.
FRAUD
- Castle Rock Drive, 7/29, 11:25 a.m. Resident reported that she had unauthorized charges on her credit and debit card for deliveries to an address in California. The incident is under investigation.
- Dover Place, 7/29, 12:03 p.m. Resident reported he discovered an unauthorized charge on his bank
account for an item that was shipped to California. The incident is under investigation.
This report does not encompass all of the reported crimes that may have occurred in the county, but only those noted for media interest. Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in this report is asked to contact the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 658-4400.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.