ASSAULT
- America’s Best Value Inn, 605 Warrenton Road, 7/30, 4:49 p.m. Sgt. Simpson and Deputy Smith responded to the hotel for the report of an unknown medical emergency. The caller advised a subject was passed out in the middle of the parking lot. The deputies located Ry’Heem Morton, 29, of Fredericksburg in the parking lot and noticed he was unsteady on his feet and disoriented. As deputies were working with medics to get Morton checked, Morton smacked the hands of Sgt. Simpson. Morton was subsequently taken into custody for public intoxication, assault on law enforcement and obstruction of justice. He was held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail on a $2,500 secure bond.
LARCENY
- Days Inn, 14 Simpson Road, 7/30, 6:10 a.m. Deputies responded to the hotel for a report of a subject trying to steal a vehicle. The victim relayed that he arrived at the hotel to pick up his semitruck and parked his car. He noticed a white male jump from the hotel roof to the second story walkway of the hotel and run toward the victim’s unoccupied car. The victim quickly returned to his car and locked the doors, but the suspect then ran to the semi-truck and got inside. The victim began blowing his horn and blocked the semi-truck with his car, which caused the suspect to flee the area on foot. Deputies Demirci and Hutcheson located the suspect nearby and took him into custody. He was identified as Daniel Gosciak, 34, of Spotsylvania. Gosciak was in possession of lock picks and hotel management discovered damage to the hotel roof. Gosciak was held without bond at the Rappahannock Regional Jail on charges of attempted grand larceny, possession of burglary tools and vandalism.
VANDALISM
- Mr. B’s Exxon, 375 Warrenton Road, 7/30, 9:56 a.m. Business owner reported that an unruly customer knocked over a rack of beef jerky and pushed a display of sunglasses down. The incident is under investigation.
This report does not encompass all of the reported crimes that may have occurred in the county, but only those noted for media interest. Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in this report is asked to contact the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 658-4400.
