ASSAULT
- Rappahannock Regional Jail, 1745 Jefferson Davis Highway, 8/4, 5:23 p.m. Deputy O’Neill responded to the jail for an assault on an employee. Timothy Sanders, 36, of Fredericksburg, was being processed into the jail for public intoxication, when he spit on an employee of the jail. A warrant for assault on a correctional officer was obtained and Sanders was held without bond.
DUI
- Warrenton Road/Plantation Drive, 8/4, 7:45 p.m. A witness reported seeing a Chevy Equinox strike another vehicle in the parking lot of the Village Parkway Walmart and then flee the scene. Deputy Dominguez located the Equinox on Warrenton Road and observed the driver swerving in the roadway, nearly striking another vehicle. The deputy made a traffic stop and identified the driver as Judy Kiker, 58, of Stafford. Field sobriety tests were administered and Kiker was arrested for DUI. A search warrant for blood was executed. Kiker was held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail on a $1,500 unsecure bond for DUI and hit and run.
LARCENY
- Gettysburg Court, 8/4, 6:40 p.m. A victim reported that he went to Gettysburg Court to sell a pair of shoes he had advertised on Facebook Marketplace. The suspect handed over $300 and took the shoes. The victim thought the money felt odd and upon examining it more closely, discovered it was for motion picture use only. At this point, the suspect fled the scene on foot into the woods. The incident is under investigation. The Stafford Sheriff’s Office has a safe exchange zone in the parking lot of the Ford T. Humphrey Public Safety Building, located at 1225 Courthouse Road. The public is encouraged to use this area to conduct a sale that was made through social media.
This report does not encompass all of the reported crimes that may have occurred in the county, but only those noted for media interest. Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in this report is asked to contact the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 658-4400.
