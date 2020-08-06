Stafford County Sheriff's Office daily incident report (08/06/20)

DUI
- Cambridge Street/Warrenton Road, 8/05, 8:59 p.m. Deputy S.C. Jett observed a vehicle in this area, parked on the shoulder, with two flat tires. The driver was identified as Darling Lopez, 22, of District Heights, Maryland. Lopez had an odor of alcoholic beverage on his breath and was unsteady on his feet. Field sobriety tests were conducted and he was arrested for DUI. Lopez originally provided the deputy with a fictitious name and date of birth. Lopez was charged with DUI, driving suspended, identity fraud, obstruction of justice and false identification. He was held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.
VANDALISM
- Marianne Place, 8/5, 8:45 a.m. Contractor reported that the furnace of a home under construction was damaged sometime in the last week. The incident is under investigation.
