Stafford County Sheriff's Office daily incident report (08/07/20)

DRUGS
- Sleep Inn, 595 Warrenton Road, 8/6, 7:05 a.m. While patrolling the hotel parking lot, Deputy Gildea discovered a subject on the ground sleeping between two vehicles. The subject was identified as Jonathan Morris, 30, of Woodford. Morris had a suspected controlled substance and paraphernalia in his pockets. Morris was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of controlled paraphernalia and turned over to staff of the Rappahannock Regional Jail.
FRAUD
- 200 Block of Garrisonville Road, 8/6, 4:15 p.m. Resident reported receiving a phone call from Virginia Power demanding payment or the utility would be turned off in 45 minutes. The resident determined it was a scam and contacted the Stafford Sheriff’s Office. The incident is under investigation.
HIT AND RUN
- Hickory Lane, 8/6, 6:40 p.m. Resident reported her mailbox was struck by a vehicle earlier in the day. Camera footage revealed an older model, silver Honda Odyssey struck the mailbox and left the scene. The Odyssey suffered a broken tail light during the incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact Deputy Vaughn at 540-658-4400.
LARCENY
- Antietam Loop, 8/6, 9:47 a.m. Resident reported sometime the previous night the driver’s side mirror of his vehicle was removed. The vehicle had been parked in front of a home along the street. The incident is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Deputy D.J.
- Olympic Drive, 8/6, 12:07 p.m. Resident observed a strange vehicle pull up to the mailbox and take the outgoing mail. The post office confirmed the vehicle did not belong to the mail carrier. The incident is under investigation.
THREATS
- Coal Landing Road, 8/6, 1:33 p.m. Resident reported receiving a phone call from an out-of-state number, and the caller claimed to be holding her family member hostage. The caller demanded money or he would harm the family member. The resident recognized the call as a scam and notified the Stafford Sheriff’s Office. The incident is under investigation.
This report does not encompass all of the reported crimes that may have occurred in the county, but only those noted for media interest. Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in this report is asked to contact the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 658-4400.