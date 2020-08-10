Stafford County Sheriff's Office daily incident report (08/10/20)

DUI
- Wawa, 105 Garrisonville Road, 8/7, 9:56 p.m. Deputy Hurt responded to the convenience store for a report of a male asleep in a vehicle in the parking lot. Deputy Hurt arrived to find Dustin Cornell, 37, of Spotsylvania, asleep in the driver’s seat of the running vehicle with his foot on the brake and the vehicle in reverse. The deputy was able to put the car in park and wake up Cornell. Field sobriety tests were conducted and a search warrant for blood was executed. Cornell was charged with DUI and held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail on a $3,000 secure bond.
- Kyle Court/Hastings Drive, 8/8, 8:11 p.m. Sgt. Haney and Deputy Aubrecht responded to the area for a possible drunk driver. A traffic stop was conducted and the driver was identified as Stephanie Hall, 42, of Stafford. Field sobriety tests were conducted and Hall was arrested for DUI. A search warrant for blood was executed. Deputies located suspected controlled substances in the vehicle. Hall was charged with DUI, driving after forfeiture of license, possession of a controlled substance and possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance. She received an additional charge of child neglect since there was a juvenile in the car. Hall was held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.
FRAUD
- Oak Grove Lane, 8/7, 4:18 p.m. Resident reported her name was used to rent a vehicle through Expedia at the Kansas City International Airport. The incident was also reported to the Kansas City Police Department and is under investigation.
- Crows Nest Cove, 8/8, 4:43 p.m. Resident reported his credit card company froze his account due to fraudulent activity. He determined there were three unauthorized charges made in Maryland. The incident is under investigation.
LARCENY
- Home Depot, 305 Worth Avenue, 8/7, 3:26 p.m. Resident reported while her vehicle was parked in the lot overnight, both tags were stolen. The incident is under investigation.
- Basalt Drive, 8/8, 2:43 p.m. Resident reported his American flag was stolen from the front porch at 2:08 a.m. The incident is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Deputy Hutcheson at 540-658-4400.
This report does not encompass all of the reported crimes that may have occurred in the county, but only those noted for media interest. Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in this report is asked to contact the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 658-4400.