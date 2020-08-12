Stafford County Sheriff's Office daily incident report (08/12/20)

FRAUD
- Ford T. Humphrey Public Safety Building, 1225 Courthouse Road, 8/11, 1:42 p.m. The manager of a local business responded to the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office lobby to report a fraudulent check had been cashed on the company’s account. The incident is under investigation.
LARCENY
- Hardwick Street, 8/11, 7:58 p.m. Resident reported the front tag of his vehicle was stolen. He was unsure of the date or location of the theft. The stolen registration has been entered into the national database.
INDECENT EXPOSURE
- Foxwood Drive/Crater Lane, 8/11, 9:30 a.m. Resident reported earlier that morning a dark blue Honda Pilot pulled up near where she was walking and asked if she needed a ride. The resident noticed the driver had his pants down, exposing himself. The driver then quickly accelerated and fled the area. The suspect is described as a tall, thin Hispanic male in his late thirties to early forties. The incident is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Deputy Eastman at 540-658-4400.
This report does not encompass all of the reported crimes that may have occurred in the county, but only those noted for media interest. Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in this report is asked to contact the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 658-4400.