Stafford County Sheriff's Office daily incident report (08/17/20)

ASSAULT
- Walmart, 125 Washington Square Plaza, 8/15, 9:06 p.m. Deputy Earp responded to the parking lot of Walmart for a domestic assault report. While investigating the assault, Deputy Earp learned the suspect had fled the scene with the victim’s keys and had active warrants from Florida. Deputy Myers and K-9 Gunner conducted a track and quickly located Aric Cooksey, 44 of no fixed address, hiding in the woods. Cooksey was charged with assault, larceny, drunk in public and fugitive from justice. The Florida warrant was for a felony probation violation. Cooksey was held without bond at the Rappahannock Regional Jail.
DUI
- Royal Farms, 125 Royal Farms Drive, 8/14, 1:45 a.m. Sergeant Haney stopped a Ford F-150 in this area after observing the driver could not maintain his lane of travel. Deputy Ludolph responded to assist and the driver was identified as Christopher Dinges, 36, of Stafford. Field sobriety tests were administered and Dinges was arrested for DUI. He was held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail on an unsecure bond.
- White Oak Road/Cool Spring Road, 8/14, 8:00 p.m. Deputy Assur stopped a Nissan Altima after receiving information the vehicle was operating recklessly. The driver was identified as Bronson King, 41, of Woodbridge. King had bloodshot eyes, slurred speech and was unsteady on his feet. Field sobriety tests were administered and King was arrested for DUI second within five years, driving suspended, drinking while driving and other traffic offenses. King was held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail on a $1,500 secure bond.
HIT AND RUN
- Courthouse Road/Wyche Road, 8/16, 4:38 p.m. Driver reported his vehicle was struck near this intersection and the other vehicle fled the scene without exchanging information. The victim was able to obtain the tag information from the suspect vehicle before it fled the scene. The incident is under investigation.
ROBBERY
- Hidden Valley 7-Eleven, 3623 Jefferson Davis Highway, 8/15, 2:30 a.m. Deputies responded to the convenience store for an armed robbery. Witnesses reported two suspects entered the store, displayed handguns and demanded money and cigarettes. The incident is under investigation.Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Ridings at 540-658-4400.
- Ferry Farm 7-Eleven, 219 Kings Highway, 8/15, 11:36 p.m. Deputies responded to the convenience store for an armed robbery. Witnesses reported two suspects displayed handguns and demanded money from the register. The incident is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Ridings at 540-658-4400.
VANDALISM
- 300 Block of Garrison Woods Drive, 8/16, 10:17 a.m. Resident reported three of her car tires were slashed overnight in the parking lot of the apartment complex. The incident is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Deputy Ferrell at 540-658-4400.
This report does not encompass all of the reported crimes that may have occurred in the county, but only those noted for media interest. Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in this report is asked to contact the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 658-4400.
