Stafford County Sheriff's Office daily incident report (08/18/20)

LARCENY
- 100 Block of Hope Road, 8/17, 8:46 a.m. Tow truck owner reported the side mirrors were stolen from his vehicle overnight while parked in this area. The incident is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Deputy P.A. Thomas at 540-658-4400.
- 1200 Block of Aquia Drive, 8/17, 7:02 a.m. Resident reported his Ford Focus was stolen from his driveway overnight. The vehicle was recovered later that evening on Barley Mill Court. The incident is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Deputy S.C. Martin at 540-658-4400.
VANDALISM
- Palisades Drive, 8/17, 10:10 a.m. Resident reported the side window of his vehicle had been broken overnight. He also observed scrapes and dents on both vehicles in his driveway. The incident is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Deputy P.A. Thomas at 540-658-4400.
This report does not encompass all of the reported crimes that may have occurred in the county, but only those noted for media interest. Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in this report is asked to contact the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 658-4400.
