Stafford County Sheriff's Office daily incident report (08/19/20)

FRAUD
- Plowshare Court, 8/18, 5:13 a.m. Resident reported receiving several calls over the last few months from an unknown number in Texas. The caller claimed there are active warrants on file in Texas and the resident needs to call an 800 number. The resident has blocked the calls and the Stafford Sheriff’s Office has contacted police in El Paso for assistance in the investigation. Residents are reminded to never give out personal information over the telephone.
LARCENY
- Wawa, 9 South Gateway Drive, 8/18, 1:18 a.m. Deputy Aubrecht responded to the convenience store for a theft of an iPhone. The victim reported he left the phone on the counter after completing his transaction. The clerk had provided the iPhone to another customer that claimed it belonged to a friend. The victim and clerk had attempted to contact the stolen phone and the suspect claimed he would bring it back. When the phone was not returned within 30 minutes, a report was filed with the Sheriff’s Office. The deputy viewed store surveillance video and obtained a suspect description. As the deputy canvassed local hotels, he encountered the suspect and was able to recover the stolen phone. The victim received his property back and declined to prosecute.
- Brandice Street, 8/18, 12:35 p.m. Resident reported that her mail had been opened and a check was missing from the envelope. The incident is under investigation.
HIT AND RUN
- 600 Block of Warrenton Road, 8/18, 7:12 a.m. Victim reported his vehicle was rear ended while he was stopped in the left turn lane. The suspect was driving a gold sport utility vehicle and fled south on Warrenton Road toward Interstate 95. The incident is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Deputy Sypolt at 540-658-4400.
