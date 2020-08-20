Stafford County Sheriff's Office daily incident report (08/20/20)

BREAKING AND ENTERING
- Stafford Pharmacy, 2769 Jefferson Davis Highway, 8/19, 3:33 a.m. Deputies responded to an alarm at the pharmacy and discovered the front door had been forced open. The deputies checked the interior of the business and found that the offenders had fled prior to their arrival. A keyholder for the business responded and confirmed the pharmacy door had been forced open as well and medication was stolen. The incident is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Carper.
FRAUD
- Harrell Road, 8/19, 9:32 p.m. Resident reported she received a phone call from someone claiming to be with Amazon. The caller asked if she had just made a purchase from Amazon in New Jersey. When she informed the caller she had not made any purchases, he instructed her to deposit money in a safe account. The incident is under investigation.
LARCENY
- IHOP, 10 Simpson Road, 8/19, 1:33 a.m. The manager of the restaurant contacted the Sheriff’s Office after a customer came to pick up a to-go order and fled on foot without paying. Deputies canvassed the area, but could not locate the suspect.
This report does not encompass all of the reported crimes that may have occurred in the county, but only those noted for media interest. Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in this report is asked to contact the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 658-4400.
