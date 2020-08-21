Stafford County Sheriff's Office daily incident report (08/21/20)

DUI
- Warrenton Road/Commerce Parkway, 8/20, 1:09 a.m. Deputy McCaulley conducted a traffic stop in this area after he observed the vehicle was unable to maintain the lane of travel. The driver was identified as Romualdo Ibarra Cisnero, 45, of Remington. Cisnero had bloodshot eyes and an odor of alcoholic beverage on his breath. Field sobriety tests were administered and Cisnero was arrested for DUI. He was incarcerated at the Rappahannock Regional Jail on a $3,000 secure bond for DUI and no driver’s license.
INDECENT EXPOSURE
- 100 Block of Mine Road, 8/19, 4:35 p.m. Resident reported she witnessed a subject expose himself and urinate in a yard in this area. Deputy Vaughn was able to identify the suspect as Phillip Vines, 54, of Stafford. A warrant for indecent exposure was served on Vines and he was held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail on a $1,500 secure bond.
LARCENY
- Wawa, 9 South Gateway Drive, 8/19, 11:47 p.m. Deputies responded to the convenience store for a suspect that had stolen several items and fled on foot. Deputy Bolinsky observed the suspect running toward Days Inn and sprinted after him. The suspect refused commands to stop, but Deputy Bolinsky was able to catch up to him in the stairwell of the hotel. The suspect continued to struggle as he was handcuffed. The suspect was identified as Brandon Braxton, 28, of Stafford. Braxton was unsteady on his feet and had slurred speech. Braxton was held without bond at the Rappahannock Regional Jail for larceny, obstruction of justice and intoxicated in public.
VANDALISM
- Eddie’s Repair, 813 Courthouse Road, 8/20, 6:30 p.m. Resident reported damage to the side panels and grill of his box truck which was parked at the business. The incident is under investigation.
This report does not encompass all of the reported crimes that may have occurred in the county, but only those noted for media interest. Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in this report is asked to contact the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 658-4400.
