Stafford County Sheriff's Office daily incident report (08/24/20)

ASSAULT
- Rappahannock Regional Jail, 1745 Jefferson Davis Highway, 8/23, 1:43 a.m. Deputy M.E. Gordon responded to the jail to serve a failure to appear warrant on Amber Van Tassell, 18, of Stafford. The magistrate conducted a bond hearing and ordered her held without bond. During the intake process, Van Tassell attempted to bite and kick several jail officers. She was eventually brought under control and warrants for two counts of assault on law enforcement and two counts of assault and battery on law enforcement were obtained.
DUI
- 500 Block of White Oak Road, 8/21, 9:26 p.m. A witness contacted the Emergency Communications Center after observing a vehicle driving erratically in the area. Deputy R.T. Jones located the vehicle and driver at the 7-Eleven at 552 White Oak Road. Deputy Jones identified the driver as Justin Craig, 31, of Stafford and noticed he had bloodshot eyes and slurred speech. Field sobriety tests were administered and he was arrested for DUI. A search warrant for blood was executed. Craig was held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail on the DUI charge.
- 2700 Block of Jefferson Davis Highway, 8/22, 12:28 a.m. Deputy F.C. O’Neill observed a vehicle driving in this area without the headlights illuminated. A traffic stop was conducted and the driver was identified as Monica Brown, 30, of Stafford. Brown had slurred speech and bloodshot eyes. Field sobriety tests were administered and she was arrested for DUI. Brown was held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond for DUI second within five years, drinking while driving and driving suspended.
FRAUD
- Mourning Dove Drive, 8/21, 9:47 a.m. Resident discovered three accounts opened in her name without her permission. The incident is under investigation.
LARCENY
- Creek Ridge Road, 8/21, 10:43 a.m. Resident reported his bright yellow 2018 Yamaha MT09 motorcycle was stolen overnight. The vehicle had been parked in the apartment complex parking lot. The incident is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Deputy S.C. Martin at 540-658-4400.
- Chivalry Way, 8/22, 12:06 p.m. Resident reported his black Suzuki GSX-R1000 motorcycle was stolen from the apartment complex parking lot overnight. The incident is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Deputy J.W. Kyle.
- England Pointe Drive, 8/23, 9:52 p.m. Resident reported both license plates were stolen from his vehicle over the weekend. The incident is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Deputy R.S. Dominguez at 540-658-4400.
- Creek Ridge Road, 8/24, 8:04 p.m. Resident reported his blue and white Suzuki GSX-R750 motorcycle was stolen over the weekend from the apartment complex parking lot. The incident is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Deputy R.T. Philippsen.
HIT AND RUN
- Wawa, 15 Eustace Road 8/21, 11:59 p.m. Resident reported her vehicle was struck in the parking lot by a silver four-door sedan. The suspect then fled the scene eastbound on Garrisonville Road. The incident is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Deputy K.P. Voellmar.
VANDALISM
- Goodyear Auto Center, 250 McWhirt Loop, 8/21, 7:46 a.m. Manager of the business reported the front door glass was broken overnight. The incident is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Deputy K.L. Warnick.
This report does not encompass all of the reported crimes that may have occurred in the county, but only those noted for media interest. Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in this report is asked to contact the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 658-4400.
