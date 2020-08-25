Stafford County Sheriff's Office daily incident report (08/25/20)

DUI
- Jefferson Davis Highway/Twin Brook Lane, 8/23, 11:04 p.m. Deputy J.D. Hurt observed two vehicles racing each other on Garrisonville Road toward Jefferson Davis Highway. After catching up to the vehicles, he noticed one of the vehicles was unable to maintain the lane of travel. A traffic stop was conducted and the driver was identified as Jessie Toledo, 29, of Spotsylvania. Toledo had bloodshot eyes and an odor of alcoholic beverage on his breath. Field sobriety tests were administered and Toledo was arrested for DUI. He was held on a $2,000 secure bond at the Rappahannock Regional Jail on charges of DUI and reckless driving-racing. A lookout was broadcast for the other vehicle that was racing. Deputy T.B. Maldonado observed that vehicle traveling at 63 miles per hour in the posted 35 zone near Courthouse Road. The driver was summonsed for that offense and Deputy Hurt obtained a warrant for reckless driving-racing for that driver.
FRAUD
- Stafford Market Place 8/24 11:45 a.m. Spotsylvania resident reported meeting in the parking lot at this location to sell a vehicle in June of this year. The buyer transferred $3,500 into the seller’s account through Zelle. The seller has now learned the payment was retracted and is considered fraudulent. The incident is under investigation.
LARCENY
- Lakewood Drive, 8/24, 6:18 a.m. Resident reported her license plate was stolen from her vehicle overnight in the apartment complex parking lot. The incident is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Deputy D.J. Ferrell at 540-658-4400.
HIT AND RUN
- Cliff Circle, 8/24, 6:58 a.m. Resident reported that her truck was struck overnight while parked along Cliff Circle. The incident is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Deputy J.A. Buzzard at 540-658-4400.
VANDALISM
- 9000 Celebrate Virginia Parkway, 8/24, 5:17 p.m. Caretaker of the Cannon Ridge Golf Course property discovered graffiti spray painted on the clubhouse. The incident is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Deputy A.I. Assur at 540-658-4400.
This report does not encompass all of the reported crimes that may have occurred in the county, but only those noted for media interest. Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in this report is asked to contact the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 658-4400.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.