Stafford County Sheriff's Office daily incident report (08/26/20)

ASSAULT
- Royal Farms, 125 Royal Falls Drive, 8/25, 9:23 p.m. A clerk at the convenience store reported a subject harassing staff and customers and threatening to assault people. The suspect had left the scene on foot prior to Deputy G.P. McCaulley arriving. As deputies were checking the area, the Emergency Communications Center received a call about a subject laying in the roadway on Cardinal Forest Drive. The suspect was identified as Elijah Snow, 27, of Stafford. Snow had an odor of alcoholic beverage on his breath and was arrested for public intoxication. Deputies determined he was also the suspect from the Royal Farms incident. Additional warrants for assault and disorderly conduct were obtained. Snow was held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail on a $5,000 unsecure bond.
DUI
- Wyche Road/Bishop Lane, 8/25, 9:20 p.m. A citizen alerted Deputy A.T. Leckemby about a reckless driver in this area. Deputy Leckemby observed the suspect vehicle was unable to maintain the lane of travel and conducted a traffic stop. The driver was identified as Sharon Perron, 35, of Maryland. The deputy detected an odor of alcoholic beverage coming from Perron and conducted field sobriety tests. She was arrested for DUI, drinking while driving and the traffic lane violation. Perron was held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail on a $3,500 unsecure bond.
LARCENY
- Little Whim Road, 8/25, 8:23 a.m. Several residents in this area reported their vehicles were entered overnight and items were stolen. The incidents are under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Deputy B.W. Gildea at 540-658-4400.
This report does not encompass all of the reported crimes that may have occurred in the county, but only those noted for media interest. Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in this report is asked to contact the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 658-4400.
