Stafford County Sheriff's Office daily incident report (08/27/20)

DUI
- 700 Block of Warrenton Road, 8/24, 7:50 p.m. Deputy Vasquez responded to this area for a vehicle accident and discovered a Dodge Charger had rear-ended a Ford F-150. The driver of the Charger was identified as Mathew Pitchford, 25, of Fredericksburg. Pitchford had slurred speech and was unsteady on his feet. Field sobriety tests were administered and he was arrested for DUI. A search warrant for blood was executed. Pitchford was charged with DUI second offense in five years and following too closely. He was held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail on a $3,000 secure bond.
FRAUD
- Wawa, 105 Garrisonville Road, 8/26, 1:36 p.m. Resident reported his debit card had been used fraudulently at the convenience store for three charges totaling $204. The incident is under investigation.
LARCENY
- Giant, 317 Worth Avenue, 8/26, 12:11 p.m. Resident reported her wallet was stolen from a shopping cart while she was in the store. The suspect then attempted to use her credit card at several retail stores. The incident is under investigation.
- Giant, 550 Celebrate Virginia Parkway, 8/26, 4:25 p.m. Resident reported her wallet was stolen while she was shopping in the grocery store. The suspect attempted to use her credit card to make a purchase at the Giant, but the card was declined. The incident is under investigation.
- Highpoint Boulevard/Pinnacle Drive, 8/26, 6:10 p.m. Resident reported his construction tools were stolen from his van overnight while parked at this location. The incident is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Deputy J.D. Hurt at 540-658-4400.
ROBBERY
- 700 Block of Kings Crest Drive, 8/26, 11:50 p.m. Resident reported that as he entered his townhome, he was approached by two suspects armed with handguns demanding money. The suspects forced him into his home and stole cash and shoes before fleeing. The first suspect is described as a black male, 6’2” tall, 180 pounds with a thin build and the second suspect is described as a black male, 5’8” tall, 180 pounds with a medium build. Both suspects were wearing white t-shirts, black pants and black masks. The incident is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Danyluk at 540-658-4400.
This report does not encompass all of the reported crimes that may have occurred in the county, but only those noted for media interest. Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in this report is asked to contact the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 658-4400.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.