Stafford County Sheriff's Office daily incident report (08/28/20)

ASSAULT
- Affordable Suites of America, 44 Woodstock Lane, 8/26, 6:48 p.m. Hotel guest reported a co- worker staying at the hotel had pulled out a knife and attempted to stab him in the parking lot. The victim was able to avoid the knife and other co-workers responded to assist in keeping the offender away. Deputy R.M. Connelly identified the suspect as Sterling Johnson, 18, of Virginia Beach. Johnson was charged with attempted malicious wounding and held without bond at the Rappahannock Regional Jail.
DUI
- Confederate Way/Coal Landing Road, 8/26, 11:11 p.m. Deputy R.T. Philippsen responded to this area for a single vehicle accident. He observed a Honda Civic had left the roadway, went down the embankment and into a ditch. The driver was identified as Yousif Khandakji, 34, of Stafford. Khandakji was arrested for DUI and a search warrant for blood was executed. He was held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail for DUI second offense in five years.
- Cool Spring Road, 8/27, 10:30 p.m. Deputy C.S. Haines observed a Chevy Impala pass through a red traffic signal without stopping and then fail to maintain the lane of travel. A traffic stop was conducted and the driver was identified as Jose Lovo-Bautista, 23, of Fredericksburg. As the driver exited the vehicle to perform field sobriety tests, a baggie containing suspected controlled substance residue fell from his lap. Lovo-Bautista was arrested for DUI and a search warrant for blood was executed. An additional baggie containing suspected controlled substance residue was located in Lovo-Bautista’s pocket when he was searched at the jail. He was charged with DUI second offense in five years, possession of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance by a prisoner, drinking while driving, and the traffic light violation. Lovo-Bautista was held on a $3,500 bond at the Rappahannock Regional Jail.
FRAUD
- Winthrop Way, 8/27, 6:53 p.m. Resident reported receiving a phone call from someone claiming to be with Apple. The caller claimed there was an issue with her Apple account and he would assist her. Shortly after the call ended, the resident received notification from her bank of several fraudulent charges. The incident is under investigation.
LARCENY
- Excaliber Circle, 8/27, 2:00 a.m. Resident reported he was awoken by a noise outside his apartment and discovered two subjects trying to steal his motorcycle. When the resident yelled at them, the subjects fled without the motorcycle in a newer style SUV. The resident’s motorcycle had damage to the ignition and had been powered on. The incident is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Deputy N.R. Stachurski at 540-658-4400.
- Little Oak Road, 8/27, 7:29 a.m. Resident reported her vehicle was stolen from the driveway of the home and she believed a family acquaintance may have taken the car. Deputy A.W. Sypolt was able to locate the vehicle and suspect in the area of Brooke Road and Boscobel Road. The suspect was identified as Mayra Satterthwaite, 44, of no fixed address. Satterthwaite was charged with grand larceny and held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail on a $1,000 secure bond. The vehicle was returned to the owner.
VANDALISM
- 7-Eleven, 910 Garrisonville Road, 8/27, 10:55 a.m. The air pump located outside the convenience store was damaged and the change inside was stolen. The incident is under investigation.
- 7-Eleven, 328 Garrisonville Road, 8/27, 10:55 a.m. The air pump located outside the convenience store was damaged and the change inside was stolen. The incident is under investigation.
- 100 Block of Joshua Road, 8/27, 6:00 p.m. Resident reported his mailbox was destroyed for the second time in two weeks. The incident is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Deputy F.C. O’Neill at 540-658-4400.
This report does not encompass all of the reported crimes that may have occurred in the county, but only those noted for media interest. Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in this report is asked to contact the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 658-4400.
