Stafford County Sheriff's Office daily incident report (08/31/20)

DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- Hardee’s, 567 Warrenton Road 8/28, 7:40 p.m. Deputy S.A. Fulford and Deputy J.C. Thomas responded to the restaurant for a disturbance in the parking lot. As they attempted to interview a subject, they were approached by Latoya Baker, 32, of Pennsylvania. She interrupted the interview and refused to back away. Baker had slurred speech and a strong odor of alcoholic beverage coming from her. She was arrested for disorderly conduct and intoxicated in public. Baker was held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail on a $1,000 secure bond.
DRUGS
- Stafford County Animal Control, 26 Frosty Lane, 8/28, 5:17 p.m. Deputy W.A. Bolinsky, Jr. and Deputy J.E. Alford responded to the shelter after staff recognized a wanted subject on the property. The deputies located Alexander Sewell, 24, of Fredericksburg and determined he was wanted for a probation violation. Suspected controlled substances were located during the arrest. Sewell was charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance and the probation violation warrant was served. He was held without bond at the Rappahannock Regional Jail.
DUI
- Garrisonville Road/Puller Place 8/28, 7:29 a.m. Deputy Abramaitys responded to this location after a witness reported a vehicle swerved into oncoming traffic on Garrisonville Road and struck a parked car on Puller Place. The driver was identified as Thomas Ottney, 58, of Catlett. Ottney was unsteady on his feet and had a strong odor of alcoholic beverage on his breath. He was arrested for DUI fourth offense in ten years, driving after forfeiture of license and drinking while driving. Ottney was held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.
- 600 Block of Eskimo Hill Road, 8/29, 3:13 a.m. Sergeant J.P. Aubry responded to a single vehicle accident in this area. He observed a Honda Civic had left the roadway and struck a tree. The driver was identified as Kimberley Ross, 31, of Stafford. Field sobriety tests were administered and Ross was arrested for DUI second offense in five to ten years. She was released on a $2,500 unsecure bond by the magistrate.
- 100 Block of Garrisonville Road, 8/30, 1:58 a.m. Deputy B.E. Vaughn stopped a vehicle for speeding in this area. The driver was identified as Ismael Sanchez-Orellana, 42, of Annandale. Sanchez-Orellana had bloodshot eyes and slurred speech. Field sobriety tests were conducted and he was arrested for DUI. A search warrant for blood was executed. Sanchez-Orellana was charged with DUI and refusal. He was held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail on a $2,500 unsecure bond.
HIT AND RUN
- Walmart, 11 Village Parkway, 8/29, 7:45 p.m. Vehicle owner reported her car was struck in the parking lot while she was in the store. The front end, headlight and hood were damaged. The incident is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Deputy G.P. McCaulley at 540-658-4400.
LARCENY
- Mr. B’s Exxon, 375 Warrenton Road, 8/30, 1:02 a.m. Deputy G.P. McCaulley responded to the convenience store for the theft of two cases of beer. As he reviewed store video, Deputy A.J. Deasy located the suspect on Anvil Road. The suspect was identified as Jonathan Harris, 32, of Stafford. Harris had bloodshot eyes and an odor of alcoholic beverage on his breath. He was arrested for the theft and intoxicated in public. The larceny was determined to be his third or subsequent offense, so the charge was a felony. Harris was held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail on a $3,000 secure bond.
VANDALISM
- 400 Block of Ramoth Church Road, 8/30, 1:47 p.m. Resident reported while driving in this area, an occupant in an oncoming white car threw an item at her vehicle. The item struck the windshield and caused it to shatter. The incident is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Deputy D.J. Ferrell at 540-658-4400.
This report does not encompass all of the reported crimes that may have occurred in the county, but only those noted for media interest. Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in this report is asked to contact the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 658-4400.
