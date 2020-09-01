Stafford County Sheriff's Office daily incident report (09/01/20)

FRAUD
- America’s Best Value Inn, 605 Warrenton Road, 8/28, 6:24 p.m. Deputy T.A. Vasquez investigated a hit and run accident in the area and located a female that had been a passenger in the suspect vehicle. The female initially provided false identification and claimed she could not remember her birth year. Deputy Vasquez was able to determine she was Amber Greene, 31 of Stafford. Greene had an active warrant for her arrest for failing to appear in Stafford Court on a drug charge. She was arrested for the active warrant, false identification and identity theft and held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail.
LARCENY
- ASAP Auto Recycling and Salvage, 3001 Jefferson Davis Highway, 8/31, 4:24 p.m. Business owner reported an orange Kubota M9960 tractor and attachments were stolen from the business earlier in the month. The incident is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Deputy J.D. Hurt at 540-658-4400.
ROBBERY
- Sebastian Road, 8/31, 6:10 p.m. Resident attempted to sell an item through Snapchat and provided the prospective buyer his home address. A short time later the prospective buyer arrived with an accomplice, both armed with handguns. The suspects demanded money and other items and fled in a newer white Mercedes. The suspects are described as black males, in their twenties. One suspect had a beard, the other suspect had short braided hair. The incident is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective C.L. Jacobs at 540-658-4400. We would like to remind the public to utilize our Safe Exchange Zone in front of the Ford T. Humphrey Public Safety Building at 1225 Courthouse Road to conduct sales of online merchandise.
This report does not encompass all of the reported crimes that may have occurred in the county, but only those noted for media interest. Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in this report is asked to contact the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 658-4400.
