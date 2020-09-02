Stafford County Sheriff's Office daily incident report (09/02/20)

ASSAULT
- 200 Block of Garrison Woods Drive, 9/1, 9:17 a.m. Deputy D.R. Runnerstrom and Deputy D.A. Flues responded to the apartment complex for a warrant service. Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office advised they had a warrant for filing a false police report for Ana Padilla, 53, of Stafford. The deputies located Padilla at her apartment and explained the active warrant. Padilla was initially cooperative, but then advised she would not leave the apartment. As the deputies moved to take her into custody, she swung her arms and struck both deputies in the chest. She was quickly taken into custody. Neither deputy was injured during the assault. Padilla was charged with two counts of assault and battery on a law enforcement officer and obstruction of justice. She was held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.
DUI
- Jefferson Davis Highway/Jason Lane 9/1, 6:06 a.m. 1st Sgt. L.E. Barley conducted a traffic stop in this area and identified the driver as Thomas Fitzgerald, 32, of Spotsylvania. Deputy K.L. Warnick arrived to assist and observed the driver had trouble staying awake and was unsteady on his feet. Field sobriety tests were administered and Fitzgerald was arrested for DUI. A search warrant for blood was executed. Fitzgerald was charged with DUI third offense in ten years and driving after forfeiture of license. He was held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.
HIT AND RUN
- Walmart, 217 Garrisonville Road, 9/1, 1:19 p.m. Resident reported her vehicle was struck in the parking lot of Walmart causing damage to the rear bumper. The incident is under investigation. 100 Block of Stonehaven Drive, 9/1/4:33 p.m. Resident reported a rollback truck parked in the apartment complex parking lot was damaged. A witness relayed the damage was caused by a UHaul truck which struck the unoccupied rollback truck at approximately 12:30 a.m. The incident is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Deputy M.E. Gordon at 540-658-4400.
This report does not encompass all of the reported crimes that may have occurred in the county, but only those noted for media interest. Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in this report is asked to contact the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 658-4400.
