Stafford County Sheriff's Office daily incident report (09/03/20)

DUI
- Mine Road Commuter Lot, 8/31, 10:06 p.m. Deputy F.C. O’Neill observed a vehicle parked and running in the commuter lot. He approached the vehicle and noticed the driver was slumped over against the driver’s door with a half empty wine bottle in her lap. The driver was identified as Yanci Campos Castillo, 36, of Stafford. Castillo had bloodshot eyes and slurred speech. She was arrested for DUI and a search warrant for blood was executed. Castillo was charged with DUI second offense in five to ten years and refusal. She was held at the Rappahannock regional Jail on a $2,000 secure bond.
FALSE REPORT
- Telegraph Road/Brentsmill Drive, 9/2, 1:53 p.m. Deputies responded to a home in this area after the Emergency Communications Center received a 911 call of a person shot. Deputies were able to determine no one was shot and this was a swatting call. Swatting is a prank call to emergency services to elicit a large police response. The incident is under investigation.
LARCENY
- Town Square Circle, 9/2, 7:15 a.m. Resident reported her white 2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee was stolen from the apartment complex parking lot overnight. The incident is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Deputy D.J. Taylor at 540-658-4400.
- Car City, 364 Warrenton Road, 9/2, 6:04 p.m. Employee of the business reported a dealer tag was stolen from a vehicle in the parking lot. The incident is under investigation.
- Oak Drive, 9/2, 10:43 p.m. Resident reported his gold 1999 Jeep Cherokee was stolen from the cul-de-sac on this street. The vehicle was not in running condition. The incident is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Deputy M.W. Taylor at 540-658-4400.
- Lakewood Drive, 9/2, 2:19 a.m. Deputy F.A. Martinez responded to the apartment complex for a suspicious person attempting to enter vehicles in the parking lot. He noticed a suspicious person in a car in the parking lot. Deputy Martinez checked the car registration and determined the car was stolen from Henrico. The suspect was identified as a juvenile. The juvenile was held at the Rappahannock Juvenile Detention Center for possession of stolen property. The stolen vehicle was ordered held for the owner. Deputies continue to investigate thefts from vehicles in the area. Anyone who had items stolen from their vehicle is asked to contact the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office at 540-658-4400 and file a report.
HIT AND RUN
- Ferry Road/Kings Highway, 9/2, 4:42 p.m. Driver reported while she waited in stopped traffic to turn from Ferry Road onto Kings Highway, a burgundy Chevrolet SUV exited a parking lot and struck her vehicle. The suspect then fled on Ferry Road toward White Oak Road. The suspect vehicle should have driver’s side damage from the accident. The incident is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Deputy A.J. Deasy at 540-658-4400.
This report does not encompass all of the reported crimes that may have occurred in the county, but only those noted for media interest. Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in this report is asked to contact the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 658-4400.
