Stafford County Sheriff's Office daily incident report (09/04/20)

DUI
- Turner Drive, 9/2, 8:33 p.m. Deputy C.T. Richardson responded to Turner Drive for a disturbance. While interviewing one of the parties involved, the other person involved in the disturbance pulled into the driveway. The driver was identified as Amber Czernik, 30, of Stafford. The deputy observed Czernik had slurred speech and bloodshot eyes. Field sobriety tests were administered and she was arrested for DUI. Deputy Richardson also determined that Czernik had assaulted theother person on scene during the prior disturbance. Czernik was charged with DUI and assault and held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail on a $1,500 secure bond.
- Sheetz, 1175 Garrisonville Road, 9/2, 4:50 a.m. Deputy T.B. Maldonado responded to the convenience store for a subject that was asleep in the driver’s seat of a vehicle idling in front of the gas pumps. She identified the driver as Lucas Brown, 24, of Stafford. Brown had glassy eyes and slurred speech. Field sobriety tests were administered and he was arrested for DUI. Suspected controlled substances were found inside the vehicle. A search warrant for blood was executed. Brown was charged with DUI second offense in five years, driving suspended and possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance. He was held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail.
- Warrenton Road/Burton Loop, 9/3, 9:52 p.m. Deputy G.P. McCaulley and Deputy M.A. Pearce responded to this area for a drunk driver complaint. The deputies observed the suspect vehicle was unable to maintain the lane of travel and conducted a traffic stop. The driver was identified as Joseph McDaniel, 50, of Warrenton. McDaniel had bloodshot eyes and an odor of alcoholic beverage on his breath. Field sobriety tests were administered and he was arrested for DUI. McDaniel was held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail on a $1,500 unsecure bond.
LARCENY
- Courthouse Manor Drive, 9/3, 11:08 a.m. An employee of the construction company reported a patio door was stolen from a home under construction on Courthouse Manor Drive. The door was stolen between Tuesday evening and Wednesday afternoon this week. The incident is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Deputy A.J. Layug at 540-658-4400.
