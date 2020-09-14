Stafford County Sheriff's Office daily incident report (09/14/20)

DRUGS
- Carnaby Street/Valdosta Drive, 9/12, 3:56 a.m. Deputy E.E. West responded to a suspicious person screaming and hitting cars near the playground in this area. She located Asiel Butler, 27, of Stafford, coming from the playground hitting himself and screaming. Deputy West learned Butler had an active warrant in Spotsylvania for fraud. Butler was taken into custody and a cut straw with powder residue was found in his pocket. He was charged with possession of a controlled substance, public intoxication and the Spotsylvania warrant. Butler was held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail on a $1,000 secure bond.
DUI
- Mine Road Commuter Lot, 9/11, 10:38 p.m. Deputy K.P. Hall responded to Larkwood Court for a hit and run accident. An unoccupied dark colored SUV was damaged on the street and Deputy Hall located a white fender panel left on the scene by the suspect vehicle. Just after midnight, Deputy A.T. Leckemby located the suspect vehicle in the commuter lot. Samantha Bunch, 45, of Stafford, was found inside the vehicle with a strong odor of alcoholic beverage on her breath. Field sobriety tests were offered and she was arrested for DUI. Bunch was held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail on a $3,500 secure bond for hit and run, DUI second in five years and driving after forfeiture of license.
- Warrenton Road/Cambridge Street, 9/12, 7:03 a.m. Sergeant J.J. Kreider observed a Chevrolet Impala weaving in the lane of travel. A traffic stop was conducted and the driver was identified as Kevin Jackson, 33, of Warrenton. Jackson had bloodshot eyes and an odor of alcoholic beverage coming from him. He was arrested for DUI and a search warrant for blood was executed. Jackson was charged with DUI third in ten years and driving after forfeiture of license. He was held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail on a $5,000 secure bond. Greenbriar Apartments, 3366 Jefferson Davis Highway, 9/12, 8:21 p.m. Deputy E.E. West responded to an unknown problem at the apartments. As she pulled into the parking lot, she was nearly struck head on by another vehicle. That vehicle parked in the lot and Deputy West identified the driver as Victoria Rupprecht, 51, of Stafford. Rupprecht had a strong odor of alcoholic beverage on her breath and slurred speech. Field sobriety tests were administered and she was arrested for DUI. Rupprecht was held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail on a $2,500 unsecure bond.
- Warrenton Road/ Cambridge Street, 9/12, 9:24 p.m. Deputy A.J. Deasy responded to the area for a subject that was asleep in the driver’s seat of a vehicle in southbound traffic. The driver was identified as Michael Melone, 30, of Spotsylvania. Field sobriety tests were administered and
- Melone was arrested for DUI. A suspected controlled substance was found in Melone’s pocket. A search warrant for blood was executed at Stafford Hospital. Melone was held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond for DUI second in ten years and possession of a controlled substance.
- 100 Block of Mine Road, 9/13, 2:19 a.m. Deputy T.A. Vasquez stopped a vehicle in this area that was unable to maintain the lane of travel. The driver was identified as Nashara Jacques, 34, of Stafford. Jacques had slurred speech and bloodshot eyes. Field sobriety tests were administered and she was arrested for DUI. Jacques was held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail on a $2,500 unsecure bond.
FRAUD
- Kellogg Mill Road, 9/11, 9:45 a.m. Resident reported two unauthorized charges on her Lowe’s credit card totaling over $1,000. The transactions took place at Lowe’s stores in Spotsylvania and Fredericksburg. The incident is under investigation.
- Ford T. Humphrey Public Safety Building, 1225 Courthouse Road, 9/11, 1:12 p.m. Resident came to the Sheriff’s Office lobby to report unauthorized charges on his credit card. There were four unauthorized charges totaling $600 that were made in Boston, Massachusetts. The incident is under investigation.
LARCENY
- Cardinal Forest Subdivision, 9/13, 10:54 a.m. Two residents in the subdivision reported their vehicles were entered overnight and personal property was stolen. The incidents are under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact First Sergeant J.D. Floirendo at 540-658-4400.
ROBBERY
- 7-Eleven, 25 Solomon Drive, 9/13, 5:46 a.m. Deputies responded to the convenience store for a report of an armed robbery. They learned a suspect produced a handgun and ordered the clerk to put money and tobacco products in a bag. The suspect then fled on foot through the parking lot. The Sheriff’s Office Unmanned Aircraft Systems team and K-9 responded to search for the suspect, but were unable to locate him. The suspect is described as a black male, 20-30 years old, 6’ tall and approximately 165 pounds. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective K.W. McBride at 540-658-4400.
WEAPONS
- Excel Inn and Suites, 594 Warrenton Road, 9/11, 1:04 p.m. Deputies responded to the hotel for a disturbance with a weapon. Deputy C.C. Lee learned that De’Andre Proctor, 23, of Stafford had brandished a handgun during an argument with another guest at the hotel. He also threatened to shoot through the window of the hotel room. Proctor was reported to be inside a room of the hotel. Deputies established a perimeter and Proctor eventually surrendered peacefully. He was held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail on a $1,100 secure bond for brandishing and threats. A .38 revolver was seized from the hotel room as evidence.
This report does not encompass all of the reported crimes that may have occurred in the county, but only those noted for media interest. Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in this report is asked to contact the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 658-4400.
