Stafford County Sheriff's Office daily incident report (09/15/20)

DUI
- Cobblers Court, 9/14, 12:14 a.m. Deputy M.W. Taylor responded to an auto accident on Cobblers Court. He discovered Roberto Mendoza, 37, of Stafford, had driven a Nissan Armada into a parked car. Mendoza had bloodshot eyes and slurred speech. Mendoza was arrested for DUI and held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail on a $2,000 unsecure bond.
LARCENY
- Walmart, 125 Washington Square Plaza, 9/14, 1:31 a.m. Deputy A.J. Deasy responded to the retail store for a shoplifting report. An employee of loss prevention reported a suspect used the selfcheckout several times over the last two months and only scanned a portion of his items. Deputy Deasy obtained video of the suspect’s vehicle and will continue the investigation.
VANDALISM
- Bells Hill Road, 9/14, 10:43 a.m. Resident reported the rear sliding door of his home was vandalized. The glass in the door was shattered. The incident is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Deputy K.L. Warnick at 540-658-4400.
WARRANT SERVICE
- Holly Lane, 9/13, 7:58 p.m. Deputies J.W. Ahern and C.T. Richardson responded to an address on Holly Lane to serve a warrant on Kennedi Agley, 24, of Stafford. As deputies approached the residence, they saw Agley inside. When the deputies knocked on the door, Agley retreated from view, further into the residence. Deputies told her multiple times to come back, but she did not respond. Another resident opened the door and deputies located Agley hiding beneath a pile of clothing in a closet. Agley was served with the original Stafford Capias warrant for revocation of a suspended sentence and earned an additional charge of obstruction. She was held without bond at the Rappahannock Regional Jail.
- Motel 6, 401 Warrenton Road, 9/14, 4:45 a.m. Deputy J.C. Thomas responded to the motel for a disturbance. He spoke with a female witness to gather information regarding the incident. While at the magistrate’s office with the suspect from the disturbance, Deputy Thomas learned the female had lied about her name because she had active warrants. Deputy Thomas obtained warrants for identity theft and false identification and returned to the motel to search for the female. Sentoria Poole, 29, of Fredericksburg was located hiding in the bathroom of a motel room at the Motel 6. Poole was served with the new warrants as well as the active Stafford warrant for failing to appear in court. She was held without bond at the Rappahannock Regional Jail.
- America’s Best Value Inn, 9/14, 1:14 p.m. Deputy J.W. Kyle responded to the hotel to assist with a trespassing investigation. Deputy Kyle located Keith Felton, 27, of no fixed address on the property. Felton had an active warrant from Fredericksburg for possession of a controlled substance. Felton was held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail on a $1,000 secure bond.
This report does not encompass all of the reported crimes that may have occurred in the county, but only those noted for media interest. Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in this report is asked to contact the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 658-4400.
