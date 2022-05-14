Stafford couple facing felony charges after dead dog found in motel room

A Stafford couple has been charged with felony offenses as the result of an incident last month in which a dead dog was found in their motel room, police said.

Ashonta K.M. Lyle, 20, and Khalil T.L. Lyle, 26, are both charged with felony animal cruelty, which carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison. Both were arrested Thursday and released by a magistrate on an unsecured bond.

According to Sheriff's Maj. Shawn Kimmitz, deputies E.M. Brooks and O.J. Hepperle went to the Affordable Suites of America at 44 Woodstock Lane on April 8. A staff member had found a dead dog in a crate while cleaning a room. The 3-year-old mixed breed dog was sent for a necropsy.

Kimmitz said it appeared the dog had been left to die. He was covered in feces and urine, and had protruding ribs and hip bones.

The Lyles were identified as the dog's owners during the ensuing investigation, police said. Both are scheduled to be arraigned later this month in Stafford General District Court.

