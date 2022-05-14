 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Stafford couple facing felony charges after dead dog found in motel room

  • 0

A Stafford couple has been charged with felony offenses as the result of an incident last month in which a dead dog was found in their motel room, police said.

Ashonta K.M. Lyle, 20, and Khalil T.L. Lyle, 26, are both charged with felony animal cruelty, which carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison. Both were arrested Thursday and released by a magistrate on an unsecured bond.

According to Sheriff's Maj. Shawn Kimmitz, deputies E.M. Brooks and O.J. Hepperle went to the Affordable Suites of America at 44 Woodstock Lane on April 8. A staff member had found a dead dog in a crate while cleaning a room. The 3-year-old mixed breed dog was sent for a necropsy.

Kimmitz said it appeared the dog had been left to die. He was covered in feces and urine, and had protruding ribs and hip bones.

The Lyles were identified as the dog's owners during the ensuing investigation, police said. Both are scheduled to be arraigned later this month in Stafford General District Court.

Keith Epps: 540/374-5404

kepps@freelancestar.com

0 Comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Milwaukee shooting on Water Street leaves 17 injured

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert